Lavrov: Neighbors can help Afghanistan

DUSHANBE (RIA Novosti): Moscow appreciates cooperation with Pakistan on the Afghan settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday .

“A busy day. I have already had very good meetings with our colleagues in China and Pakistan. It was very timely, in the context of the situation in Afghanistan , to exchange views on how we can shape the external conditions for moving this country towards the start of an inclusive nationwide dialogue “, Lavrov said at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“We very much appreciate our regular dialogue on this topic. Today we can also compare notes on how we are progressing in our bilateral cooperation: trade, economy, investment, military-technical cooperation, humanitarian sphere,” Lavrov said.

Countries bordering Afghanistan can help the Afghan people overcome the crisis that arose as a result of the years of war unleashed by the United States and NATO. This was stated on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with the foreign ministers of the PRC, Pakistan and representatives of the Iranian foreign ministries in Dushanbe. The text of the opening speech was published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We believe that the countries directly bordering Afghanistan are capable of influencing the state of affairs in the region, as well as helping the Afghan people overcome the crisis that arose as a result of the twenty-year war unleashed by the United States and NATO. Acting with the best of intentions, we can create the necessary external conditions for so that the Afghans independently decide their fate, without posing a threat to neighboring countries (terrorism, drug trafficking, and so on), “he said.

Lavrov stressed that he considers it very important for the representatives of the four countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. “The topic is relevant for everyone. A large number of formats for resolving the situation are proposed,” the minister said.

Russia hopes Taliban will keep their promises to respect human rights: The United States and its allies must shoulder the bulk of the post-conflict reconstruction costs of Afgha-nistan. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“We proceed from the assumption that the United States and the international coalition countries that have been present in this country for the past 20 years are primarily responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan.

That is why they must shoulder the bulk of the costs of post-conflict reconstruction and reconstruction of Afghanistan.” , – she said.

Western countries should help Afghanistan to reduce or stop migration flows, Zakharova said.

“We believe that the international community, and primarily the traditional Western donors of Afghanistan, who are responsible for the results of their 20-year presence in this country, should provide effective assistance to the population of the state in order to reduce or completely stop migration flows,” she said.

Zakharova stressed that in connection with the migration situation around Afghanistan, concern is also caused by the possibility of penetration of terrorist and extremist elements into Central Asia under the guise of humanitarian slogans.