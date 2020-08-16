Lavrov, Pompeo discuss UN meeting on Iran

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia’s proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers – Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran – to try to avoid further “confrontation and escalation” over Iran at the United Nations.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he will trigger a snapback of sanctions at the United Nations on Iran, after the UN Security Council vote on Friday rejected a bid from the United States to extend an arms embargo on Iran.