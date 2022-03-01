Lavrov: Presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe unacceptable

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia considers it unacceptable that American nuclear weapons are located on the territory of a number of European countries, it is high time to return them to the United States, the Russian Foreign Minister said.

“It is unacceptable for us that, contrary to the fundamental provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, United States nuclear weapons are still located on the territory of a number of European countries. The vicious practice of joint nuclear missions with the participation of non-nuclear NATO countries remains. Within the framework of such missions, a scenario for the use of nuclear weapons is being worked out. Russia,” he said. “It’s high time to bring US nuclear weapons home and completely dismantle the associated infrastructure in Europe.”

The Minister stressed that Russia has always proceeded and continues to proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. “This principle was confirmed in the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021, and in the joint statement of the heads of state of Russia and China of June 28, 2021. It is important that on the initiative and with the most active participation of Russia, a joint statement was developed and adopted on January 3 leaders of the five nuclear powers on the prevention of nuclear war and the prevention of an arms race,” Lavrov added.

Moscow’s reaction to the American side’s response on security guarantees, published on February 17, emphasized that the United States did not respond to Russia’s proposal to return nuclear weapons to its territory, but limited itself to a proposal to tackle the problem of non-strategic nuclear weapons without taking into account the peculiarities of their location.

On December 17 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russian draft agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. Two agreements – with the United States and members of the alliance – imply, among other things, the refusal to expand NATO to the east, including the refusal to admit Ukraine into it, as well as the introduction of restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, in particular nuclear ones.

“Western Patrons”

The tragedy of Ukraine is the result of the connivance of Western patrons to the criminal regime formed in Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, speaking at a conference on disarmament in the format of a video message.

“The tragedy of Ukraine is the result of the connivance of Western patrons to the criminal regime that was formed there after the bloody anti-constitutional coup in February 2014, carried out contrary to the guarantees of Germany, Poland and France under an agreement on the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis,” he said.

Even then, Lavrov noted, the putschists’ attitude to European values became clear.

Achieving legally binding security guarantees from NATO countries is of fundamental importance for the Russian Federation, the Foreign Minister said.

“Western colleagues have not yet demonstrated their readiness to provide legally binding long-term security guarantees to Russia. <…> For us, the achievement of these goals is of fundamental importance,” he said.

The minister explained that it was a question of refusing further NATO expansion, including the withdrawal of the “Bucharest formula” that Ukraine and Georgia would become members of the alliance.

“Western countries need to abandon the creation of military facilities on the territory of states that were previously part of the USSR and are not members of the alliance, including the use of their infrastructure for conducting any military activity. Military potentials, including shock, and NATO infrastructure should be returned to the state of 1997 the year when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed,” Lavrov added.

He also called on “the United States, its allies and clients” to strictly fulfill their international obligations to not strengthen their own security at the expense of others. “Obviously, this would help improve the military-political situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, create the prerequisites for moving forward on the whole range of problems in the field of arms control, including possible work on new agreements,” the Russian Foreign Minister concluded.

The situation in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which was the result of Western policies, is of deep concern to Russia, Lavrov said.

“Deep concern continues to be caused by the state of affairs in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This is a direct result of the destructive line of Washington and its allies in line with the flawed and harmful concept of a rules-based world order they are promoting,” the head of the Russian diplomatic department said.

As Lavrov noted, Western countries “actually privatized this technical, international structure and subordinated it to their geopolitical ambitions.”

“They are openly using the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Secretariat for political pressure on objectionable governments, against which unsubstantiated accusations are brewing,” the Russian Foreign Minister added.

“It is in the interests of the world community to do everything possible so that the OPCW does not become a tool for individual states to achieve unseemly, narrowly selfish goals,” the minister stressed.

Russia expects the tenth conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to be held in 2022, Lavrov said.

“We also hope that this year the tenth conference, which has been repeatedly postponed, will be held to review the operation of the NPT, one of the key elements of the system of international security and strategic stability,” he said.

Lavrov noted that Russia is open to cooperation with all countries in the interests of a successful forum.

“It is necessary that the conference be held in a constructive business atmosphere, and following its results, the participating states reaffirmed their readiness to clearly follow their obligations,” he added.

Earlier, the NPT review conference was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus. At the end of 2021, the Kyodo agency, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the event could take place from August 1 to August 26, 2022.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968.

He legalized the nuclear arsenals of Great Britain, Russia, China, France and the United States, securing the status of nuclear powers for these countries. Other states, having signed the document, are deprived of the right to create or acquire weapons of mass destruction.

More than 190 countries are now parties to the agreement. India, Pakistan and Israel remain outside the treaty. In January 2003, North Korea withdrew from the agreement.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.

He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country.

After that, the US, EU, UK, as well as a number of other states announced that they were imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. Official London was the first to close its airspace for Russian aircraft on the night of February 25.

On February 27, the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries approved the complete closure of the Community’s airspace for Russian aircraft.