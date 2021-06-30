Lavrov: Russia appreciates Turkey’s position on S-400

ANTALYA (RIA Novosti): Russia highly appreciates Turkey’s position on the development of military-technical cooperation, including Ankara’s intention to use the first regiment of the S -400 air defense system to ensure its defense capability, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov said that the Russian Federation is satisfied with its interaction with Turkey on the Montr-eux Convention; during the negotiations with the Tur-kish Foreign Minister, it w-as fixed that the plans to b-uild the Istanbul Canal wo-uld not affect the parameters of the presence of fore-ign navies in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Presiden Erdo-gan announced the imminent start of the constructi-on of the Istanbul canal, w-hich will run parallel to the Bosphorus and connect the Black and Marmara Seas.