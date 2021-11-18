Lavrov: Russia notes great proximity of positions with Uzbekistan on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia and Uzbekistan demonstrate the coincidence or great similarity of their positions on many issues on the international agenda, including Afghanistan. This was stated on Thursday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, opening negotiations with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

“We note with satisfaction the coincidence or greater similarity of our positions on the main directions of the global, regional agenda. This fully applies to the situation in Afghanistan, which is now widely heard and which we are actively engaged in,” the minister said.

“Also on the sidelines of the meeting of our presidents, 18 documents are signed, which are aimed at further deepening cooperation in various fields, in particular, I would like to highlight the agreement on ensuring international nuclear and radiation safety, documents on deepening cooperation in the field of construction, energy, priority industries and agriculture,” he said.

As the minister noted, during the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation, a major political joint statement on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security will also be adopted. “Also yesterday and today, in connection with the summit, several important events were successfully held – the forum of interregional cooperation, at which the presidents spoke via video link, an educational forum and a media forum. Each of these forums is held for the second time, thus becoming a traditional part of our rich interstate agenda”, – added Lavrov.

In addition, the Russian minister indicated that as a result of his talks with a colleague from Uzbekistan, an agreement on cooperation in the field of ensuring international security will be signed, as well as a memorandum of understanding on biological security.

“These are two very relevant aspects of the events that are developing in the modern world and reflect these areas of our cooperation, the risks and threats that appear in cyberspace and in the field of biological security,” Lavrov continued.

“We will also adopt a cooperation program between our two ministries. for 2022-2023. It is full of events and sets a vector for coordinated advancement in the international arena of both the common interests of Russia and Uzbekistan, and the national priorities of each of our countries.”

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said that interaction between Moscow and Tashkent in all areas is currently at an unprecedented high level.

The foreign minister said that he would like to discuss with his Russian counterpart the details of the upcoming visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow on November 19.

“Thanks to the efforts of our leaders, ties between our countries have today reached, with confidence, an unprecedented high level in all areas of our cooperation without exception, “Kamilov said.