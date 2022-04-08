Lavrov: Russia will not sacrifice allied interests under pressure from West

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia will never betray its allies in the Transcaucasus for the sake of geopolitical games, unlike the United States and France, which, in a Russophobic frenzy, are ready to sacrifice the fate of the region and the Kara-bakh settlement. This was stated on Friday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

“They [the French and the Americans] sacrificed the fate of the region to their Russophobic tasks, at least the role that the “troika” [mediators] could play in the fate of the region,” he noted. “This is a fact, and they set their priorities quite clearly “Russia will never sacrifice the interests of our closest allies to some geopolitical, much less propagandistic plans and games. We are fully committed to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish a normal life.”

The head of the Russian diplomatic department drew attention to the fact that part of the work to normalize the situation is the delimitation of borders and that last year, at a meeting of the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi, an agreement was reached on the creation of an appropriate bilateral commission with the advisory participation of Russia. “Not only because we have maps of the General Staff, which Yerevan and Baku are ready to use, but also for the simple reason that our joint residence in this territory for centuries, of course, allows us to hope that in this format of this kind issues will probably be resolved a little more efficiently,” he added.

Referring in this regard to the recent meeting in Brussels between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the leadership of the European Union, during which the mentioned agreement was confirmed, the minister stated with regret that in the communiqué of the European Union following this meeting “Russia was never and nowhere mentioned”, including the implementation trade, economic and transport projects, as well as the promotion of a peace treaty. “Such a purely European” delicacy “is now familiar to us,” he concluded. “It’s sad. It shows that it’s more important for the EU leadership to develop what has been achieved or to use this Karabakh issue to celebrate along its Russophobic line.”

“I would very much like our European colleagues in Brussels to understand that the course [of the Karabakh settlement and delimitation] has already been created by the three leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020 and 2021, and that they [the Europeans] will not repair any then obstacles: dams or something else,” Lavrov stressed.

