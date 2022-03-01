Lavrov: Russia’s actions aimed at saving people

MOSCOW (TASS): Rus-sia’s special military operation in Ukraine aims to save people, demilitarize and denazify this country so that this never happens ag-ain. This was stated on Tu-esday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in the format of a video message.

“The goal of our actions is to save people by fulfilling our allied obligations, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine so that this never happens again,” the head of the diplomatic department said.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that in the conditions of “gross violation of the rights of Russian and Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine, an eight-year war unleashed against them with all signs of genocide, the West’s stubborn refusal to call the Ukrainian auth-orities to order,” and the ab-sence of any reaction from human rights structures The UN, the OSCE and the CE, Russia “could not remain indifferent to the fate of the four million Donbass.”

“President [of the Russian Federation Vladimir] Putin decided to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and in response to the appeal of the leaders of the DPR and LPR, to launch a special military operation to protect their residents in accordance with the treaties of friendship and mutual assistance concluded with these republics,” he recalled. “This is especially relevant in light of the country being drawn into NATO, pumping up strike weapons on the current regime, which openly made territorial claims against the Russian Federation, threatened to use force and acquire a military nuclear potential.”

Russia respects the Ukrainian people and does not intend to infringe on the interests of the citizens of this country, Lavrov said.

“As President [of Russia] Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized, we treat the Ukrainian people, their language and traditions with unfailing respect. We do not intend to in any way infringe on the interests of the citizens of Ukraine, with whom we are united not only by a common history, civilizational, spiritual, cultural kinship, but also just blood, family ties,” Lavrov said. “Milli-ons of natives of Ukraine live in Russia today. They belong to us. Together we have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful.”

The consistent planting of neo-Nazism and massive attacks on rights and freedoms in Ukraine are being carried out with the connivance of the United States and its allies, the minister said.

“All these massive, systemic attacks on rights and freedoms, the consistent planting of neo-Nazism, are carried out with the frank connivance of the United States, Canada, the EU cou-ntries, arrogantly declaring themselves to be the “standard of democracy.” The international human rights mechanisms of the UN, the Council of Europe and the OSCE came under their un-ceremonious pressure who all these years could not find the courage to respond adequately to the blatant lawlessness in Ukraine,” the Russian Foreign Minis-ter stressed.

He pointed out that the West began to turn a blind eye to what is happening in Ukraine in February 2014, “when the radicals carried out an unconstitutional coup d’etat, breaking the agreement reached under EU guarantees with the then president of Ukraine.” “The putschists who came to power proclaimed a course towards an alliance with the West and immediately launched an offensive against the Russian language, set out to expel everything Russian from Crimea, and sent armed militants there,” Lavrov added. The minister noted that residents of the eastern regions of Ukraine, who did not accept the coup, “were accused of terrorism, although they did not attack anyone.” “Against them [they were] put forward detachments of punishers, their cities were bombed with the help of aircraft, artillery, multiple rocket launchers. They destroyed civilian facilities, schools, hospitals. They killed civilians,” he said. According to Lavrov, the Kyiv regime also introduced an economic, transport and food blockade against the Donbass, and it got away with it all, while international structures “were limited to sterile calls to ‘both sides’ at best.”

“It is clear that under these conditions, the inhabitants of Crimea and Do-nbass simply had no other choice,” the head of the Russian diplomatic department stated. He recalled that in March 2014, the overwhelming majority of Crimeans spoke in favor of the peninsula joining Rus-sia in full compliance with international law. Thus, the implementation of the right of peoples to self-determination, enshrined in the UN Charter, allowed them “to defend their right to life, to the free use of their native language, to their traditions, their history and culture.”

“For this, Kyiv blocked the North Crimean Canal, the main source of fresh water for the inhabitants of the peninsula. Again, eve-ryone was silent, forgetting about the five international conventions that enshrine the human right to safe drinking water,” he stated.

The West, with its policy of unilateral restrictive measures, has lost control in an effort to take it out on Russia, the minister said.

He noted that the role of the HRC is to ensure adherence to “common, and not someone’s narrow values, to promote mutually resp-ectful discussions without any politicization and double standards, and not to al-low the use of human rights topics to interfere in internal affairs.” “Only this app-roach should be guided by seeking justice in any is-sues that affect the key int-erests of people, their fundamental rights: whether it is a shameful institution of statelessness for Europe, a growing movement in favor of the revival of Nazism, or the West’s obsession with the policy of unlawful unilateral sanctions, the purpose of which no one is trying to hide on ordinary people,” Lavrov stressed.

“These illegal restrictions are no longer limited to financial and economic bans. They apply to the cultural, sports, tourism, educational, informational spheres and, in general, to all contacts between people. The West has clearly lost control of itself in an effort to vent anger at Russia, went to destruction all the institutions and rules he created, including the inviolability of property,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry described the current situation.

Lavrov emphasized that human rights are a universal constant. “It cannot depend on the selfish ambitions of a “narrow circle of the elite” who seek to rewrite the 1948 Universal Declaration, distort in their own way and replace with their own “rules” the consensus reached then, which underlies all our collective work,” he said.

The minister said that “the arrogant philosophy of the West, based on a sense of its own superiority, excl-usivity and permissiveness, must be put to an end.” “So-vereign equality of states is a key principle of the UN Charter. It fully applies to the work of the Human Rights Council. Russia is always open to an equal, mutually respectful discussion on any issues, and is ready to find a fair balance of interests,” the head of the Russian diplomatic department concluded.