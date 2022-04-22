Lavrov says future of Eurasian Economic Union is bright

MOSCOW (TASS): The member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are actively working to make the future of this association bright despite the opposition of the West. This was stated on Friday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference following talks with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

“As for the future of the EAEU, the question is not how the Russian side sees this future, but how all the member countries of this association intend to develop and deepen their strategic partnership within this framework,” he noted. “The EAEU has a future, and all member countries are working to ensure that it is light.”

“Regardless of what is h-appening now – examples of the abuse of the same do-llar have been heard by ev-eryone and have been obs-erved for several years – w-e, together with our key pa-rtners in the EAEU and o-ther key trade and economic partners, are diversifying the mechanisms and methods of conducting financial relations, switching to nati-onal currencies in mutual s-ettlements, the use of nati-onal systems for the transmission of financial messa-ges, and many others, w-hich creates a safety net against those quirks that are generally characteristic of the behavior of the current collective West,” Lavrov continued.

The head of the Foreign Ministry recalled that several meetings at the level of deputy prime ministers have been held within the EAEU in recent months, specifically dedicated to the continuation of integration plans in the new conditions, when “you need to rely m-uch more on yourself and on reliable partners from o-ther regions.” Among such partners, he named first of all China and India. In particular, the minister recalled that the EAEU has an agre-ement on economic cooperation with China, the proc-esses of Eurasian integrat-ion are connected with the Chinese One Belt, One R-oad project, and that other Asian colleagues, including those from Southeast Asia, are joining these processes. With India, according to hi-m, “intensive cooperation is developing, including on t-he creation of transport corridors, “By the way, within the framework of the CIS, where the free trade zone operates, processes have also been established recen-tly to consider ways to continue our productive cooperation in conditions where discriminatory measures are being applied to slow it down,” Lavrov concluded.

