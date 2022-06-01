Lavrov to Borrell: “There is no smoke without fire”

RIYADH (TASS): The words of EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell that the European Union should become a serious military force are “a play on words, but there is no smoke without fire,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday at a press conference following a visit to Saudi Arabia .

“Probably, this is primarily a play on words, but there is no smoke without fire. There really is such a strong Russophobic wing in the European Union, which for many years, in fact, imposed its position on everyone else, speculating on the principle of solidarity and consensus,” Lavrov said. . This wing, according to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, “is now increasing its activity.”

“Borrell’s statements, despite the inadequacy of the belligerent words coming from the lips of the chief diplomat of the European Union, reflect the trend that an aggressive minority is imposing on the entire European Union,” the minister said. And the ideal for this minority, Lavrov stressed, is “a militarized European Union as an appendage of NATO.”

The Russian side is convinced of the need to return Syria to the League of Arab States and captures the corresponding understanding among the states of the Persian Gulf, said Lavrov.

The Minister noted that during the contacts the iss-ue of “the situation of Syria in the Arab world” was rai-sed. “We reaffirmed our co-nviction in the need to retu-rn the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab St-ates. We see an understanding of this need among our partners in the [Persian] Gulf,” the head of the diplomatic department said.

He stressed that the talks also focused on the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including the solution of humanitarian problems in Syria and the restoration of economic infrastructure, at least “essentially necessary for the return of refugees.”

“Including the work of the Constitutional Commit-tee, which has now begun its regular session in Ge-n-eva, which, according to fi-rst estimates, opened on a very positive note,” he added.

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Naif Falah al-Hajraf expressed mutual interest in building up industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects both in Russia and in the GCC countries. This is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

“Much attention was paid to the prospects for the development of investment and trade and economic cooperation between Russia and the monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula. Among the most promising areas is the introduction of advanced Russian technologies, including in the field of nuclear energy and peaceful space. Mutual interest was expressed in building up industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects both in Russia and in the GCC countries,” the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the parties also confirmed their common intention to “further strengthen cooperation in the areas of combating terrorism and extremism, establishing an inter-civilizational dialogue, developing joint steps to counter new global challenges and threats in relation to the Middle East region.”

The meeting was held as part of the fifth ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the GCC (Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf), the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

