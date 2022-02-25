Lavrov to hold talks with UAE FM on February 28

MOSCOW (TASS): Russ-ian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold talks in Moscow on February 28. This was announced on Friday by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“On February 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold tal-ks with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who will pay a working visit to Moscow,” the diplomat said.

Maria said that the sides will focus on the priority is-sues of further development of multifaceted Russian-Emirati relations with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements reached during personal contacts between the leaders of the two countries, as well as the provisions of the strategic declaration between the two states.

In addition, the ministers will hold a thorough exchange of views on topical aspects of the international and regional agenda, including discussing the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and the Arab-Israeli settlement.

“Priority attention will be paid to the tasks of a political solution to the conflicts and contradictions that remain in the Middle East and North Africa. The prospects for sustainable stabilization of the situation in the Persian Gulf through the formation in this subregion of mechanisms for a collective response to existing challenges and threats with the participation of all interested states will be considered,” official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.