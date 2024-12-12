Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark move to modernize Pakistan’s judicial framework, Mr Azam Taarar, Minister for Law and Justice today presented a series of extensive reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1898.

The proposed amendments, presented before the Federal Cabinet and approved unanimously, mark a significant step in aligning Pakistan’s criminal justice system with international standards, said a press release.

The CrPC, initially established during the British era, has long required updates to better serve the needs of today’s society. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a dedicated committee has proposed amendments to the Code. These amendments reflect comprehensive consultations with bar councils, eminent lawyers, prosecutors, and judges to ensure a wide range of expert inputs.

The press release said that the proposed reforms to Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code introduce streamlined FIR registration with options for electronic submissions and preliminary inquiries, ensuring faster and clearer processes. The amendments also require that only female officers can arrest women, enhancing respect and security in enforcement actions.

Modern investigative tools, including audio-video recordings, are advocated to enhance evidence accuracy. Prosecutors are empowered to identify flaws in police reports and can suspend investigations if evidence is lacking.

New provisions are set to accelerate trials and appeals, establishing definite timelines for case resolutions, thereby reducing court burdens and speeding up justice delivery.

These reforms promise to not only expedite the justice process but also enhance the transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies. By incorporating modern technology and refining procedural laws, Pakistan takes a significant leap forward in its mission to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of its citizens.

Following the Cabinet’s approval, the proposed amendments will be introduced in the Parliament for debate and enactment. The Ministry of Law and Justice remains committed to overseeing the implementation of these reforms and ensuring they yield meaningful improvements in the criminal justice system of Pakistan.