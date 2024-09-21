Law to take its course in case of chaos, warns Azma Bokhari

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday denied that roads were blocked with containers ahead of the PTI rally.

“No road is blocked and no road will be blocked,” she said.

Addressing a press conference, she warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands. They were allowed to hold a public gathering within constitutional boundaries, she said.

She stated that Ali Amin Gandapur was bringing weapons and troublemakers in the rally and he must seek apology in the public rally for his misbehaviour in the Islamabad gathering.

She said law and order situation would be monitored through the latest technology by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the PTI would be facilitated in every possible way.

She claimed that the KP government was misusing public resources by bringing Rescue 1122. The province was already in debt, having weak health and education infrastructure and fragile law and order, she said.

The PML-N leader labelled the PTI a “group of terrorists” which planned May 9 and misled the nation.

Azma Bokhari claimed that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur couldn’t go to his constituency without giving extortion to the Taliban.