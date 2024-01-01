Lawrence Bishnoi planning to kill me: Salman Khan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): In his statement in the April firing case at his home, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has levelled some serious allegations against notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In the statement recorded with the crime branch, which came to light in the 1735-page chargesheet, filed by Mumbai police, in connection to the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra, Mumbai, the actor has detailed multiple criminal attempts by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to kill him and harm his family.

Following the numerous threats, the ‘Tiger 3’ star believed that the shocking firing incident was orchestrated by Bishnoi and his gang as well.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the statement by Khan, regarding the April firing incident, read, “I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment’s first-floor balcony.”

Khan also noted, “There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony.”

“Earlier also, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members in an interview talked about killing me and my relatives. So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack,” alleged the Bollywood superstar.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

For the unversed, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case, and invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the firing incident.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post. Reportedly, he received the weapons, used in the attack, in Panvel, in March, after which he provided the shooters with information about Khan and motivated them to carry out the attack on the Bollywood star.

The shooters were reportedly paid INR3 lacs for the planned attack.