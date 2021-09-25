Lawyer’s convention reject PDMA bill

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The lawyer’s organization across Pakistan had arranged lawyer convention at Peshawar High Court in which multiple resolution were passed regarding appointment of judges at Supreme Court on seniority and merit, amendments in Judicial Commission of Pakistan rules and dismissal of 17 thousand employees by Supreme Court.

The lawyer’s convention also rejected Pakistan Media Development Authority bill and added that lawyers had played frontline role for supremacy of constitution and democracy in the Pakistan.

The convention was arranged jointly by Supreme Court Bar Association, Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association in which lawyer’s organization across the country had participated for rule of law in Pakistan.

SCBA president Abdul Latif Afridi, PHCBA president Behlol Khatak, PBA president Amjad Ali Marwat, General Secretary Mian Hikmatullah Shah, senior lawyer Ali Ahmad Kurd, PBC vice chairman Khusdil Khan, Fahim Wali, Qaiser Zaman and Naeem-u-Din along with presidents of other high court bar associations and district bar associations addressed the lawyer’s convention.

The participant was welcomed by PHCBA president Behlol Khattak and said that lawyers had granted sacrifices for supremacy of rule of law and will continue their history for independence of judiciary.

While addressing lawyer convention Ali Ahmad Kurd Advocate claimed that Peshawar is land of brave people and every resistance movement started from here for rule of law, democracy and supremacy of constitution. He added that recruitment of judges must be made in consultation with stakeholders.

SCBA president Abdul Latif Afridi said that lawyer had uphold voice for judges but no judge had uphold the grievances of lawyer community. He added that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had took so-moto-notice on every issue expect lawyer’s issues.

SCBA president also demanded that recruitment of six female judges at Supreme Court and three women judges at each high court. He added that government is imposing ban on freedom of media which is condemnable and lawyer will oppose it at every forum.

PBC vice chairman Khusdil Khan said that current government is taking steps against constitution and stressed upon independent judiciary for fundamental and human rights.

Karachi high Court Bar Association president Naeem Qureshi also stressed upon autonomy of judiciary and paid tribute to late Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth for his decision.

Lahore High Court Bar and Islamabad High Court Bar Associaitons president Maqsood Batar and Zulfiqar Abbas also address the lawyer convention. KPBC vice chairman Naeem-u-Din said that culprits involved in abduction and killing of lawyes must be bring before court of law to ensure safety of lawyers community.

The lawyers convention rejected PDMA bill, demanded lawyers protection bill, appointment on seniority and merit for Supreme Court and amendments in Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules.