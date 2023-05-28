Lawyers’ delegation calls on CM

LAHORE (APP): A delegation headed by President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office in which the delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the lawyers community.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of lawyers community on preferential basis. He stated that treatment facilities in the hospital would be improved being established for the lawyers community and remarked that he would himself visit the hospital soon.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that construction of a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e- Adal to resolve traffic and parking problems would be reviewed. He directed Deputy Commissioner to allocate a land for the parking plaza and assured that every possible step would be taken for the lawyers community.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warriach and others.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner were also present.

Child death: CM visits Children Hospital: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Children Hospital after the death incident of a female infant due to overheating of incubator in the nursery. The CM inspected the site of the incident and sought details from the doctors. Secretary Health and senior doctors accompanied him.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the well- being of other children admitted in the nursery and issued necessary directions with regard to properly looking after the children. He expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the infant and directed to follow medical protocol in the nursery. He asserted that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to looking after the infant children.

He also visited other wards and reviewed facilities being provided for the treatment of children over there.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the hospital administration to allocate one bed for one child for providing them proper treatment.

The CM constituted a 4-member inquiry committee in this regard to investigate the matter. The committee comprised Additional Secretary Health (Establishment), Doctor Muhammad Azhar, Doctor Amir Naseer and Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Doctor Mushtaq Ahmad. The committee after reviewing all the circumstances and incidents will submit its report within 24 hours.The committee after ascertaining those who committed negligence will put forth its recommendation to take action. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the children and asserted that zero tolerance would be shown on any further incident and an indiscriminate action would be taken against those for committing negligence.

He outlined that strict punishment would be given according to law after finding out the responsible for committing negligence.