Lawyers object to CJP’s nominations for SC elevation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has objected to the nominations from Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for their elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

According to a joint statement, PBC Vice Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry and President SCBA Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon have expressed their serious concerns and disapproved the nominations of three junior Judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Sindh High Court (SHC for their elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

They added that in the last meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), consensus could not be evolved and even some members voted against such nominations of junior judges of the high courts. Members of the council further emphasised that such nominations would demoralise other judges of the high courts and would adversely affect their judicial work, adding that this very fact is predominantly against the principle of seniority as laid down in judges’ case.

They furthered that it is a consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the JCP should follow the principle of seniority, stating that the practice and desire to pick and choose should be stopped for elevation to the apex court. Members added that this principle is violated again then the legal fraternity will “resist it with full force and zeal.”

Meanwhile, PBC and Supreme Court Bar Association and other members of the council appreciated the nomination of Justice Minallah for his elevation to the top court. It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial summoned a session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on October 24, for the appointment of four new judges to the apex court. (INP)