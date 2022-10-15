Lawyers observe strike over killing of ex-BHC CJ

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The lawyers’ community in Quetta on Saturday observed strike across the province against the killing of Former Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice (CJ) Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, in Kharan town a day earlier on Saturday.

According to details, the lawyers boycotted proceedings before different courts including the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and its circuit benches. Black flags were waived over the courts across the province. In a statement, Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the judge’s killing and announced a strike along with mourning for three days.

He said every citizen was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the ex-BHC CJ Mohammad Noor Meskanzai. “We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must be immediately arrested and brought to book,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was gunned dead in Kharan district a day earlier.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazeer Kurd said in a statement that the former BHC chief succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical assistance. He was targeted by an armed man inside a local mosque when he was offering Isha prayer.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai served as BHC CJ from 2014 to 2018, whereas, he also performed the responsibility of Shariat court’s chief justice.

PM denounces murder of former BHC chief justice: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the assassination of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

In a tweet uploaded on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif called on the Balochistan government to use all resources to nab the killers and bring them to justice. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he added. I strongly condemn the assassination of Justice M. Noor Meskanzai, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court & Federal Shariat Court in Kharan. Balochistan govt should use all resources to arrest killers & bring them to justice. I send my condolences to the bereaved family.

Noor Meskanzai was killed late Friday by unknown assailants in Balochistan town of Kharan. He was attacked by some armed persons when he was offering prayers in a mosque in the Kharan district as a result of which he received serious bullet injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Quetta for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meskanzai, 66, was a native of Kunri area of Kharan district.

The DIG police said that Meskanzai’s son-in-law Haji Mumtaz was also critically injured in the ambush. The miscreants fled after committing an atrocity. It is pertinent that former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had narrowly escaped in a remote-controlled explosion in the Reko Anjeri area of the Naushki district in 2015. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court as well. He became BHC’s top judge in 2014. (INP)