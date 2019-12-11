Lawyers storm emergency ward of Lahore’s PIC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A group of angry lawyers stormed the emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, vandalised public property, set a police vehicle on fire and attacked provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, on Wednesday.

According to the videos shared on Twitter showed police officials, clad in riot gear, were rendered helpless as a swarm of lawyers, outnumbering the law enforcement personnel, broke the entrance of the hospital.

There were reports of casualties at the emergency ward of the hospital as a result of the confusion and fear that spread inside the facility as the lawyers barged into the building. It was not clear why the group of lawyers stormed the cardiology hospital.

Initial reports suggested that lawyers broke the windows of the emergency ward and damaged cars parked at the hospital. There were reports of multiple injuries to people, according to eyewitnesses told local news channel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered Punjab chief secretary and Inspector General Punjab to submit a report of the incident. Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the culprits.

Police have been ordered to restore order in the area immediately and ensure that the hospital staff and patients are safe from the protesting lawyers.

Punjab Minister for Information Chohan who arrived at the hospital was manhandled by the lawyers who tore at his clothes and hair. The provincial minister could be seen escorted away from the hospital.

“They tried to kidnap me,” Chohan said in a statement. “I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me.” He added a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.