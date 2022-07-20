‘LB polls in Karachi may be postponed’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The second phase of the local body elections in Sindh, scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 24, may be postponed, sources within the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told media on Wednesday.

Officials privy to the development said that an ECP meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, decided to postpone the polls after it received requests from the MQM-P, GDA, chief secretary Sindh, and provincial election commissioner.

The sources said that the polls were being postponed as the parties and officials had requested a postponement due to the Met Office’s forecast that Karachi and other areas, where the polls were scheduled to take place, may receive rainfall. Meanwhile, sources within the electoral body have also stated that the by-elections for NA-245 that were to take place on July 27 have also been postponed.

So far, no official statement from the ECP has been released regarding the postponement of the polls. The local government polls in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division are scheduled for July 24 .

There are seven districts in Karachi division — East, West, South, Central, Malir, Korangi and Keamari — and nine districts in Hyderabad division that include district Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal.