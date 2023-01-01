LCI, NCA collaborate for creative art competition and exhibition

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National College of Arts (NCA), in collaboration with Lucky Core Industries Limited, hosted a creative art competition and exhibition on the occasion of World Recycling Day. The initiative, titled “Eco-Echoes,” aimed to raise awareness about the reuse and recycling of post-consumer PET waste.

Supported by Terylene Clean, Lucky Core Industries’ brand of 100% recycled polyester fiber, which is manufactured from post-consumer PET waste, the art competition challenged NCA students to find creative ways to reuse PET waste and give it new life.

Over 350 students participated in the challenge, and the resulting art installations were exhibited at the College.

The competition and exhibition showcased the talent of NCA students and underscored the importance of collaborations between businesses and academia to help resolve environmental challenges.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of NCA, Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri, emphasized the role of responsible waste management in protecting the environment. “The artworks prepared by the students on the occasion of World Recycling Day make us realize that we have to play a responsible role in protecting the environment around us and the environment of our country. Contamination must be avoided,” he said.

“As a responsible manufacturing entity, for Lucky Core Industries, sustainability represents the future. We believe that we must pave a brighter and healthier future for generations to come. The company’s mission of improving lives and its philosophy to create shared value and do better by doing good is ingrained not only in its sustainability agenda but also in how we choose to operate and what we manufacture.

Terylene Clean, our brand of 100% recycled polyester fiber, is one example of the company’s commitment to sustainability and its pledge to utilize nature and science-based solutions to promote sustainability,” said Nauman Afzal, Vice President of Lucky Core Industries Limited’s Polyester business.

As part of the initiative, students with the best installations were awarded prizes by Lucky Core Industries Limited.

Furthermore, the company also awarded one-year merit-based scholarships to two talented students.