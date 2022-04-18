Le Pen urges to prevent rapprochement between Russia, China

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Russia is too powerful a power to allow its rapprochement with China, said French presidential candidate, leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen.

“I believe that Russia is a great power. And I would not want it to finally unite with China … As Emmanuel Macron said , Russia’s rapprochement with Europe is an important condition for ensuring the security of our continent and our country,” Le Pen said on air France Blue.

According to the politician, it is necessary to avoid rapprochement between Russia and China by all diplomatic means.

Earlier, the French presidential candidate has already said that it is in France’s interests to “make sure that Russia, the largest country in the world, does not get closer to China, the most populous country in the world.”

The first round of the presidential elections in France took place on 10 April. According to the final data of the French Ministry of the Interior, the current president of the country Emmanuel Macron won 27.84% of the vote, Marine Le Pen – 23.15%. The second round will take place on April 24.

Related