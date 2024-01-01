Leaders from China, India to attend BRICS summit in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters): Leaders from China and India will attend the BRICS summit in Russia from Oct. 22-23.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit, state television CCTV reported on Friday.

During his visit, Xi will attend the leaders’ meeting, the expert leaders’ dialogues and other activities, and have in-depth exchanges with leaders on the current international situation, Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference.

China is ready to work with all parties to promote BRICS cooperation, to usher in a new era of unity and self-reliance in the Global South, and jointly promote peace and development in the world, Mao said.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the South Asian nation’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Putin is keen to build up BRICS – which has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.