Leading international commentators lined-up for Pakistan-South Africa series

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Some of the leading cricket commentators will be commentating in the Pakistan-South Africa Test and T20I series that commences at the National Stadium Karachi on Tuesday, January 26 with the first match of the two-Test match series.

Star Pakistan commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram will be joined by former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan, renowned commentator Mike Haysman and former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull. Zainab Abbas will be the presenter for both Test and T20I series.

Wasim would be calling the Tests, while Doull would be engaged in the T20I series. The three-match T20I series that would follow the Rawalpindi Test would be staged in Lahore. Cullinan, Doull and Haysman have expressed their delight at joining the commentary panel for what promises to be an absorbing series. Daryll Cullinan said on Friday: “I’m thrilled to be back in Pakistan and looking forward to seeing a very competitive series between two very talented teams!”

Simon Doull said: “I can’t wait to see two high quality fast bowling attacks go head to head in the T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa.” Mike Haysman said: “I distinctly remember saying on air as the second Test concluded in Pakistan in 2003 (Pakistan vs South Africa series) that there is nothing to separate these two sides. Here we are 18 years later ready to resume that battle and this historic tour promises an epic encounter. I will be delighted to call it live.”

Meanwhile, the broadcast production services have been awarded to the consortium of TransGroup FZE, NEP Group and Blitz Advertising. The consortium includes NEP Group as the Technical Partner. NEP is one of the world’s leading production partners for over 30 years, supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live event industries.

NEP provides clients with technical services for remote production, studio production, video display, host broadcast, major projects, post production and visual effects, uplink services and innovative software-based creative technology solutions. The production for the Pakistan-South Africa series will have a 28-camera set-up, including Hawkeye with all DRS enhancements, Ultra Motion, Buggy Camera and Drone Camera among others.

The production partners have expressed their delight at joining hands with PCB for the historic tour, South Africa’s first to Pakistan in more than 13 years. Group Director Trans Group Rao Omar Hashim Khan said: “We are delighted to be the broadcast production partners for upcoming South Africa series with Pakistan. We will showcase the events with best professionals and state of art equipment and hope to bring joy to the audience. Transgroup is one of the oldest associate and partner of PCB. They specialise in instadia event management, broadcast and commercial sponsorships rights.”

President NEP Singapore Saeed Izadi said: “With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of production, NEP is delighted to offer a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and years of experience in live broadcasting of cricket to support our partner Trans Group and Blitz. “We are excited to provide our services to PCB for the international cricket using the latest 4K technology on the Pakistan cricket grounds for the very first time.

“We believe that being a cricket pedigree company; we are very well positioned to put PCB on the best path for success in delivering an unmatched breadth of quality and expertise in capturing magical moments for millions of their viewers. We look forward to working with our partners on this unique opportunity.”

CEO Blitz Advertising Ahsen Idris said: “There are many reasons for Blitz Trans Group Consortium to be excited about the forthcoming tour of South Africa to Pakistan; not only one of the best cricketing teams of the world, touring Pakistan but also that PCB has entrusted us to deliver the production responsibilities of this series. Cherry on the cake is the start of our new relationship with NEP, the technical partners of the consortium.

“NEP Group is the leading worldwide technical production partner supporting premier producers of live sports and entertainment. We are very optimistic that the benchmark that has been set earlier by Blitz Trans Group consortium would be further enhanced and viewers would be able to catch the live excitement through world class coverage.”