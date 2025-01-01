Learning lessons of Lebanon civil war

Fifty years ago today, Lebanon and its people were plunged into the abyss of civil war. Partly as a reaction to the horror of more than 150,000 deaths in 15 years of bitter armed conflict, there has been a tendency to somewhat romanticise the country’s pre-war history – yet Lebanon’s sectarian tensions and social inequalities left the state brittle and prone to collapse.

The war brought a special period in Lebanon’s history to a shuddering halt. Its position as a vibrant cultural and intellectual bridge between East and West became another victim of the conflict. Before the war, cosmopolitan Beirut was a luxury tourism destination, a hub for Arab commerce and home to a flourishing and stable banking sector. The conflict that erupted on April 13, 1975 was manipulated by an array of countries including Israel, Syria and Iran. The early 1980s saw the rise of Hezbollah after Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, leaving successive Lebanese governments struggling to cope with an Iranian-backed state within a state.

However, despite this dark history – or, in some ways, because of it – Lebanon has much to teach the world about resilience. In spite of facing some very long odds and amid repeated predictions that the state would not survive, Lebanon is still standing. It is a country that has worked hard to manage its diversity, and has not given up on the goal of creating a civic society and multi-confessional republic that all Lebanese can call home. That various Lebanese governments have often fallen short of these ideals does not invalidate them.

Lebanon has been through more than its fair share of hardships: occupation; sectarian violence; repeated governmental collapse; financial crises; corruption; the destabilising assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri in 2005; the 2020 Beirut port blast and last year’s Israeli invasion to name but a few. Although the civil war ended in 1990, there has been little accountability or justice for the many families who lost loved ones in the fighting.

It is worth considering however, that in early 2025, Lebanon is in a better position to build a brighter future that it has been for several years. A new President, Prime Minister and government are in place, there is international support for the state’s institutions, and a weakened Hezbollah has lost much of its ability to act as a spoiler. Added to these are the energy and spirit of the Lebanese people, who are among the most educated, entrepreneurial and dynamic in the Middle East.

If the country wants to harness this energy and stem the brain drain of young talent, there is much work to be done. Lebanon’s sovereignty must be re-established by building up institutions such as its armed forces and removing occupying Israeli troops in the south. The Lebanese authorities must also work to curtail corruption, provide essential services, maintain law and order, and ensure opportunity for all.

Friends of Lebanon must step up and ensure its government has the tools to maintain a real path of reform. The ultimate goal should include restoring the Lebanese people’s confidence in their institutions and leaders, and reinstating the country’s place as a regional and international hub, therefore ensuring that the kind of deadly divisions seen 50 years ago are never allowed to return.