LEAs arrests two more suspects in Lahore bomb blast case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday claimed to have arrested two men who were in touch with David Paul, the main suspect in Lahore bomb blast case.

According to officials, one suspect was arrested from Lahore while the second one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The investigators have also recorded the statement of the policeman who had searched the vehicle used in the blast before allowing it to go.

The cop was questioned about the facial features of the terrorist.

On the other hand, significant progress has been made in investigation into Johar Town bomb blast as authorities have managed to trace the home of David Paul, the suspect arrested in the case, in Karachi.

Quoting sources, the channel reported that the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) raided Paul’s home in Mehmoodabad locality of the Sindh capital on Thursday night and during the search took into possession several important documents. However, no arrest was made during the raid, sources explained.

Meanwhile, LEAs in Lahore have succeeded in finding out as to where driver of the car used in the blast had gone after parking it in Johar Town.

They said the driver had gone to Chowk Yateemkhana area of the city after parking the car from where he boarded Peshawar-bound bus.

Officials say that Motorway Police (MP) have been approached to get to the suspect.

The LEAs have obtained footages from the CCTV cameras installed at all bus stands besides getting hold of record of tickets issued to passengers during the last few days.

Similarly, the authorities have also obtained the videos filmed by MP officials inside buses.

Four injured ‘critical’ at Jinnah Hospital:

Of the seven persons, who had been injured in Lahore bomb blast and now admitted at Jinnah Hospital, four are in a critical condition while eight more injured persons were discharged from the hospital.