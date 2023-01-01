LEAs starts search operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police officers and officials of law enforcement agencies led by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa Friday reached Zaman Park after obtaining the search warrants for Imran Khan’s residence.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Ali Khokhar, and SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf are accompanying Commissioner Lahore. A heavy contingent of police is also accompanying Commissioner Lahore while lady police personnel are also part of the search operation team.

The search team will conduct a thorough search of Imran Khan’s five-kanal house and All interior and upper parts of Imran Khan’s residence will be searched.

The search operation is being conducted on reports of the presence of 40 miscreants in the house of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police obtained warrants from the court to carry out a search at former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence.

The development comes after the Punjab government decided to send a team to hold talks with the PTI leadership before conducting the search operation at Zaman Park.

The Punjab government on Wednesday had claimed that “30-40 terrorists were hiding inside Imran Khan’s residence” and gave 24 hours to PTI to hand over these miscreants or face action.

However, no action was taken after the deadline expired on Thursday.

Later, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that law enforcers will conduct a search operation at Imran Khan’s residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend “terrorists”.

“We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner,” Mir told Geo News.

“They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists,” he said.