BEIRUT (AFP): The Lebanese army said one person was killed and four soldiers wounded on Monday in an Israeli strike on a car in the south of the country, where a fragile ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel came into force on November 27.

“The Israeli enemy targeted a car near the Saf al-Hawa/Bint Jbeil military checkpoint, killing a citizen and lightly wounding four soldiers,” the army said in a statement.