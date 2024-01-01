Lebanese Army sends reinforcements to eastern border with Syria as clashes intensify

BEIRUT (Agencies): The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) said Thursday that they had sent reinforcements to Lebanon’s border with Syria “in anticipation of any emergency.”

In a statement, the LAF said it was continuing to strengthen its deployment to southern Lebanon in compliance with a recently agreed truce between Hezbollah and Israel.

Citing continuous Israeli violations daily of the US-brokered ceasefire, the LAF said it was also carrying out other missions.

This includes sending reinforcements to the northern and eastern borders with Syria following the outbreak of clashes between government forces and opposition fighters in Syria.

The LAF coined “this exceptional period” as a time that “requires all parties to cooperate for the sake of the national interest.”