Lebanese artist Raouf Rifai opens painting exhibition

(AA): A painting exhibition by Lebanese artist Raouf Rifai met art lovers at Kelimat Art Gallery.

The theme of the exhibition, “Humanity nourished by the history and heritage of our civilization,” consists of a collection of Rifai’s body_abstract works.

Rifai said his works “serve as a mirror reflecting the reality of Middle East civilization and its evolution,” and he was excited about the exhibition in Istanbul and noted that the city holds a “unique place” for him.

“I have held exhibitions in Singapore, Dubai, Tunisia and Egypt, but I have never held an exhibition in Istanbul before. Istanbul is a distinct geographical center and has its own unique history.”

The exhibition will be open until Sept. 28.