Lebanese authorities detain people they say were planning rockets attacks on Israel

BEIRUT (AP/AFP): Lebanese authorities have detained several people who they say were planning to launch rockets into Israel and confiscated the weapons they were intending to use, the military said Sunday.

The army said in a statement that the arrests are linked to other detentions announced earlier this week. It added that as military intelligence was investigating that case they got information that a new rocket attack was being planned.

The army said troops raided an apartment near the southern port city of Sidon and confiscated some of the rockets and the launchers and “detained several people who were involved in the operation.” it said the detainees were referred to judicial authorities.

On Sunday, Lebanon’s health ministry said an “Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle in Kaouthariyet al-Saiyad”, located inland between the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre, killed “one person” and wounded two others.

It later said a separate “Israeli enemy” strike “on a house in Hula”, near the border, killed one person.

The Israeli military did not immediately release any official statement on the strikes.

Disarming Hezbollah

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Sunday that disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah group was a “delicate” matter whose implementation required the right circumstances, warning that forcing the issue could lead the country to ruin.

Restricting the bearing of arms to the state is “a sensitive, delicate issue that is fundamental to preserving civil peace” and requires due “consideration and responsibility,” Aoun told reporters.

“We will implement” a state monopoly on bearing arms “but we have to wait for the circumstances” to allow this, he said, adding that “nobody is speaking to me about timing or pressure.”

“Any controversial domestic issue in Lebanon can only be approached through conciliatory, non-confrontational dialogue and communication. If not, we will lead Lebanon to ruin,” he added.

Hezbollah, long a dominant force in Lebanon, was left weakened by more than a year of hostilities with Israel, sparked by the Gaza war, including an Israeli ground incursion and two months of heavy bombardment that decimated the group’s leadership.

On Friday, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said the group “will not let anyone disarm” it, as Washington presses Beirut to compel the movement to hand over its weapons.

Qassem said his group was ready for dialogue on a “defense strategy,” “but not under the pressure of occupation” by Israel.

Israel has continued to conduct regular strikes in Lebanon despite a November 27 ceasefire and still holds five positions in south Lebanon that it deems “strategic.”