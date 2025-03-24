Lebanese defense minister to visit Syria: official

BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa will visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss recent tensions along the border between the two countries, a Lebanese official said.

“The defense minister will head a security delegation to Damascus to meet with his counterpart, Marhaf Abu Qasra,” the official told AFP on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The aim of the visit was to “discuss ways to manage the situation at the border, strengthen bilateral coordination and prevent cross-border aggression,” the source said.

Ten people were killed in clashes that broke out along the fronter in mid-March.

Damascus accused Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group once allied with deposed president Bashar Assad, of abducting and killing three Syrian soldiers, which the Iran-backed movement strongly denied.

Subsequently, seven Lebanese were killed in air strikes from Syria, according to Lebanese authorities.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that Syrian forces shelled the border area after three Syrian soldiers were killed by armed Lebanese smugglers.

Both countries later announced they had reached a ceasefire agreement.

Syria shares a 330-kilometer (205-mile) border with Lebanon, with no official demarcation.

In February, Syrian authorities announced the launch of a security campaign in the border province of Homs aimed at shutting down routes used for arms and goods smuggling.

Hezbollah, which fought alongside Assad’s forces during the Syrian war, has long exerted influence over large parts of the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The group was massively weakened in its war with Israel late last year.