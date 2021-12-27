Lebanese elections on May 15

BEIRUT (TASS): Parliamentary elections in Lebanon will take place on May 15, 2022. According to the national agency Al-Wataniya , the corresponding decree was signed on Monday by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic, Bassam Mawlavi.

“Voting for the election of members of the Cha-mber of Deputies will take place on May 15, 2022,” the document says. “On M-ay 12, employees who will work at polling stations will vote, and on May 6-8, Lebanese living abroad.”

The unicameral parliament of Lebanon approved on October 19 the law for holding general elections on March 27, 2022. However, President Michel Aoun did not sign the document and proposed amendments to it. At the same time, the head of state stressed that he had no intentions to dissolve parliament because of disagreements on the timing of voting.

On December 19, at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres, the President of the Repu-blic said that “the upcoming elections in May will be transparent and fair, reflecting the true will of the Leb-anese.” Aoun welcomed the possible participation of UN representatives in observing the voting.