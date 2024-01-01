Lebanon agrees to issue visas to all Pakistanis stranded in Syria

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to his Lebanese counterpart to seek assistance in evacuating Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria amid the ongoing crisis, according to an official statement.

During a conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that all Syrian airports were closed, hence Pakistanis in Syria could only be evacuated through Lebanon. “All airports in Syria are currently closed, and evacuation is only possible through land routes via Lebanon,” the PM explained.

Shehbaz emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that approximately 600 Pakistanis were currently in Syria. He requested Lebanon to facilitate the issuance of visas for Pakistani citizens to ensure their swift evacuation.

In response, PM Najib Mikati thanked Shehbaz Sharif for Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon, pledging to issue visas for all Pakistanis, regardless of their number. He assured that Lebanon will provide all possible assistance in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also recalled Pakistan’s prompt assistance to Lebanon during its previous crisis. “When there was a crisis in Lebanon, Pakistan was the first country to send aid,” he recalled.

Following the phone call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Pakistani ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon and directed them to provide all possible cooperation and assistance for the evacuation of Pakistanis trapped in Syria. He also instructed them to expedite visa arrangements and begin preparations for the evacuation.

According to a statement issued after the call, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and vowed unwavering support for Beirut’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also welcomed the ceasefire agreement for Lebanon, while urging a ceasefire for Palestine.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of Lebanon in this difficult time,” he stressed, adding that Pakistan provided humanitarian assistance to its brothers and sisters in Lebanon. “We are ready to provide all possible assistance in the future as well.”

PM-led high-level meeting on Syria

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Pakistanis residing in Syria amid the deteriorating security situation.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Monday to review measures for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria, he directed officials to formulate an immediate action plan through neighbouring countries for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens wishing to return home.

“The safety of lives and property of Pakistanis living in Syria is the top priority of the government, and all resources should be utilized for their evacuation,” he directed.

The prime minister instructed the Pakistani Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and helpline to ensure timely communication with affected citizens. He also mandated the Crisis Management Unit of the Foreign Office and other information desks in Pakistani embassies to remain operational 24×7 until the situation stabilises.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials from relevant departments.

The Foreign Office spokesperson has confirmed that all Pakistani citizens in Syria are safe and have been advised to exercise caution amid the evolving situation.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan is closely monitoring the developments in Syria. The country remains steadfast in its support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pakistan’s principled stance on Syria has not changed, she added.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that the Pakistani Embassy in Syria is operational and assisting its citizens. Contact has been maintained with Pakistani pilgrims in Syria, and their repatriation will be arranged once Damascus Airport reopens, she maintained.

Meanwhile, security for the Syrian diplomatic staff in Pakistan has been enhanced. Diplomatic sources confirmed that additional measures have been taken to secure the Syrian embassy, Ambassador Ramez Al-Razi, and other staff members.

Over 2,000 Pakistanis, including pilgrims, are currently in Syria. More than 700 Pakistanis reside there permanently after marrying and settling with their families. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already issued a travel advisory in light of the situation in Syria.