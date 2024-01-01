Lebanon ceasefire hinges on enforcement: Israeli foreign minister

JERUSALEM (Reuters): A ceasefire agreement with Lebanon would hinge on enforcement that would keep Hezbollah disarmed and away from the border, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday.

“The test for any agreement will be one, not in words or phrasing, but in enforcement only of the two main points. The first is preventing Hezbollah from moving southward beyond the Litani [River], and the second, preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its force and rearming in all of Lebanon,” Saar said in the Israeli parliament, in broadcast remarks.