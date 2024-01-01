Lebanon extends education closures to end of week amid Israel strikes

BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanon on Tuesday extended the closure of schools, universities and nurseries until the end of the week as Israeli strikes continued on east and south Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“The closure of public and private schools” including high schools, as well as vocational institutes and universities, “is extended until the end of this week,” Education Minister Abbas Halabi said in a statement.

The health ministry also announced the closures of nurseries across the country until the end of the week.