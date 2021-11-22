Lebanon in contact with Israel on maritime border demarcation: FM

MOSCOW (TASS): The A-merican side, despite promises, has not yet conveyed to Lebanon Israel’s respo-nse to concerns about the d-emarcation of the maritime border between states. This was stated on Monday by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Lebanon is in contact with all interested parties on the demarcation of the maritime border with Israel. Just a month ago, American representatives visited our country, and the energy manager at the US State Department promised to convey our concerns to the Israeli side and return after that with appropriate proposals. Nevertheless enough time has passed, but no response has been received,” he said.

According to the head of the Lebanese diplomatic service, Beirut’s position is that the country “should own 860 square kilometers of sea territory,” and the shape of this section does not matter.

In addition, Abdullah Bou Habib stressed that Lebanon is open for the development of relations with different states. “We need these relations, we are trying to diversify them. Lebanon wants to conduct a dialogue with absolutely all countries, because it believes that such cooperation will help stabilize the situation in our country,” he added.

Following a U.S.-mediated maritime demarcation framework agreement, Le-banon and Israel have held five rounds of indirect talks since October 14, 2020 at Al Nakur, home of the UN Interim Force headquarters in Lebanon. The sixth round, scheduled for May 6, was postponed given the fact that the negotiating teams had previously failed to agree on a starting point from which border demarcation should begin.

The border line between the two neighboring states, which are formally at war since 1948, has not yet been established, the parties dispute the ownership of the shelf blocks, where, presumably, there are large reserves of hydrocarbons.