Lebanon-Israel border dispute

The Lebanese President, Michael Aoun has said that his country is ready to resume talks over a maritime border dispute with Israel. The two nations have a dispute over a water region of about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their exclusive economic zones. According to reports, the disputed water region is full of oil and gas reserves as well as a home to lucrative fisheries reservoirs.

The two nations started indirect negotiations through a US mediation in 2020 but couldn’t make a way to the resolution of the issue. The Israeli Energy Minister promptly responded to the call by the Lebanese President and said that Israel had never stopped the negotiations, but Lebanon must stop raising new demands. Israel and Lebanon are two neighboring states of Western Asia. Both nations have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war due to Israel continued intervention in Lebanese Internal affairs mainly in support of the Christian community in Southern Lebanon as well as the massive presence of Palestinian refugees coupled with anti-Israeli armed groups in the country.

Israel invaded Lebanon twice in history during 1975 and 1982 and illegally occupied Southern Lebanon for years. The two nations kicked off their talks under the US initiative in 2020 but couldn’t reach an agreeable solution to the issue. In fact, both nations claim their ownership of the area and are not ready to extend a concession to the other party due to plenty of hidden reserves in the area. Presently, Lebanon is facing an economic and financial crisis due to corruption and mismanagement of the ruling elite and intends to resolve the border dispute with Israel, while paving the way for potential lucrative oil and gas deals. Israel also desires to use its leverage to gain maximum out of the situation. Ostensibly, confrontation and selfish approach will hit the interest of the two nations, while a win-win policy will help both nations to resolve their dispute amicably to realize the financial opportunities attached to the region.