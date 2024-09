BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Saturday he had cancelled a trip to the United Nations General Assembly and decried “horrific massacres” after deadly attacks in Lebanon blamed on Israel.

Mikati said in a statement that he cancelled his trip “in light of the developments linked to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon,” after this week saw an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs and attacks on Hezbollah devices blamed on Israel.