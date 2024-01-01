Lebanon PM denounces ‘destructive plan’ amid intense Israeli strikes

BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced a “destructive plan” amid intense Israeli strikes Monday on east and south Lebanon and as Israel’s military said it attacked some 150 Hezbollah targets.

“The continuing Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination in every sense of the word and a destructive plan that aims to destroy Lebanese villages and towns,” Mikati told a cabinet meeting. He urged “the United Nations and the General Assembly and influential countries… to deter the (Israeli) aggression.”