BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanon’s prime minister on Wednesday said the army will reinforce its presence in the south, urging Israel to withdraw and respect the terms of the ceasefire reached with Hezbollah.

“I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw” from Lebanese territory, Najib Mikati said, adding that “I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president.”