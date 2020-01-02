Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn

BEIRUT (AA): Beirut received an arrest warrant from Interpol regarding ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn who escaped from Japan to Lebanon, Lebanese Justice Minister said in a Thursday statement.

A red notice has been received from the Interpol, Albert Serhan added.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Interior Ministry announced that Ghosn had arrived legally in Lebanon early Monday.

In November 2018, Ghosn was arrested in Japan over corruption while he was the chairman of Japanese carmaker Nissan.