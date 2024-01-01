Lebanon rocket fire kills one in northern Israel

BEIRUT (AFP): A barrage of projectiles was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Tuesday, killing at least one person in the town of Maalot, Israeli emergency services and the military said.

“We saw an unconscious male with no pulse and no breathing… but his injury was critical and we had to pronounce him deceased,” emergency service providers Magen Adam David said in a statement after sirens were activated in Maalot.

The Israeli military said in a separate statement that some 50 projectiles had been identified crossing from Lebanon into the Upper and Western Galilee regions on Tuesday morning.

The rocket fire came as Israel continued to pound southern Lebanon.

According to an AFP tally based on official figures, at least 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon since September 23, when the fighting escalated as Israel launched an air and ground offensive against Hezbollah, which has been carrying out rocket attacks in support of Hamas.

According to Israeli official figures at least 63 people have been killed on the Israeli side, including 12 in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, since cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah erupted in October last year following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.

The military has lost 37 soldiers in its Lebanon campaign since it launched ground operations on September 30.