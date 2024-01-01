Lebanon says five killed in Israeli strike east of Beirut

BEIRUT (AFP): Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike Tuesday killed five people in the mountains east of Beirut, after a security official said a house sheltering displaced people was hit.

“The Israeli enemy strike on Baalshmay killed five people,” the ministry said in an initial report.

The security official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the “Israeli strike targeted a house where displaced people lived, including women and children.”

On Tuesday morning, Israel launched more than 10 airstrikes on south Beirut, state media said, shortly after Israel’s army warned people in several neighborhoods to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold.

Since September 23, Israel has stepped up its aerial bombing campaign, mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon’s east and south and in southern Beirut. A week later, it sent ground troops into Lebanon.

The escalation came after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges of fire, launched by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas following their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

More than 3,240 people have been killed in Lebanon since the clashes began last year, according to the health ministry, the majority of them since late September.