Lebanon security source says Hezbollah official targeted in Beirut strike

BEIRUT (AFP): A Lebanese security source said a deadly Israeli air strike on Beirut Saturday targeted a senior Hezbollah official, but a lawmaker from the group denied any of its officials were present.

“The Israeli strike on Basta targeted a leading Hezbollah figure,” the security official told AFP without giving a name, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

He said it was unclear whether the figure was killed.

The strike killed 15 people and wounded 63, the health ministry said.

Hezbollah lawmaker Amin Sherri denied any senior figure from the group was present at the time of the strike.

“There was no party figure in the two targeted buildings,” the state-run National News Agency quoted him as telling reporters as he visited the site.