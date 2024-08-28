Lebanon security source says Israel strike hits Hezbollah missile truck

BEIRUT (AFP) : A Lebanese security source said Wednesday that an Israeli air strike hit a lorry loaded with Hezbollah missiles overnight, days after a major flare-up between the regional foes.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment.

“The Israeli air force targeted two Hezbollah lorries” some 10 kilometers from Baalbek, a stronghold of the Iran-backed militant group in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“One of the vehicles was hit and a series of explosions were heard in the area.”

One person was wounded in the strike, the health ministry said.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed the hit and said “the munitions which were inside the lorry caught fire.”

Israel has repeatedly targeted truck convoys in eastern Lebanon that it suspects of delivering weapons to Hezbollah from neighboring Syria.

In the latest flare-up between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese group on Sunday launched rockets and drones in retaliation for a top commander’s killing as Israel carried out air raids the military said thwarted a larger attack.

Intense diplomacy had sought to head off a broader retaliation for the late July killings of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike on Beirut, and of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Israel later revoked a state of emergency declared early on Sunday, and Hezbollah said its operation was “completed.”

Hamas ally Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Palestinian group attacked Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.