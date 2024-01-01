Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it launched drone attack at Israel’s Tel Nof airbase

BEIRUT (Agencies): Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Saturday that it launched a drone attack against Israel’s Tel Nof airbase, south of Tel Aviv.

The group also said it had targeted an intelligence base in northern Israel near the city of Safad with rocket fire.

In a statement, Hezbollah said “a rocket salvo” had targeted Meishar base which it called Israel’s “intelligence headquarters for the northern region.”

The group also said it fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli forces near a village in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli army has carried out ground incursions for weeks.

The Iran-backed group said in a statement that its fighters had launched a “salvo of rockets” at Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the village of Aita al-Shaab, the scene of regular clashes Hezbollah reported with Israeli forces over the past two weeks.