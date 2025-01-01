Lebanon’s Joseph Aoun to work to ensure state has exclusive right to carry arms

BEIRUT (Agencies): Lebanon’s newly elected President Joseph Aoun told lawmakers on Thursday that he will work to ensure the state has the exclusive right to carry arms, in his first speech at parliament after he was elected.

His comments were seen partly as a reference to Hezbollah’s arsenal, which he had not commented on publicly as the former army commander.

Aoun received 99 out of 128 votes after failing to reach a majority of 86 in a first round earlier in the day.

“My pledge to Lebanese wherever they are – and may the whole world hear – today, a new phase in Lebanon’s history begins,” he said in his inaugural speech.

He said he would call for parliamentary consultations on naming a new prime minister “as soon as possible, in order to choose a prime minister who will be a partner and not an opponent,” in a country where a caretaker government has long been at the helm.

He noted the importance of choosing a prime minister who can gain the confidence of the international community and carry out urgently needed reforms to help relaunch the battered economy.

Aoun also vowed that he would work “to affirm the state’s right to a monopoly on the carrying of arms” after a devastating war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, and to work to “respect the truce” with Israel.

“I pledge to call for discussing a comprehensive defense strategy… on the diplomatic, economic and military levels that will enable the Lebanese state – I repeat, the Lebanese state – to remove the Israeli occupation and deter its aggression,” he said.

Aoun also said he sought “the best possible relations with brotherly Arab countries,” after years of strained ties with some regional nations including Gulf countries over Hezbollah’s dominant role.

He also said there would be “serious and respectful dialogue with the Syrian state to discuss… all the suspended issues,” after the fall of Bashar al-Assad last month.

Aoun also rejected “all interference” in Lebanon’s justice system, adding that there would be “no immunity for criminals or the corrupt” and no place for “mafias,” drug trafficking and money-laundering.