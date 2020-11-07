Lebanon’s president demands evidence behind U.S. sanctions imposed on son-in-law

Monitoring Desk

President Michel Aoun said that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Friday on prominent Christian politician and his son-in-law Gebran Bassil.

Aoun asked the country’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon’s judiciary “to take the necessary legal measures”, said a statement on Saturday seen by Reuters and posted by the presidency on its Twitter account.

Courtesy: Reuters