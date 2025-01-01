Lebanon’s president tells US official Israeli occupation in remaining points must end

BEIRUT (Reuters): Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday told US national security adviser Mike Waltz that it is necessary to end the Israeli occupation in the remaining points and complete the implementation of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Israeli troops withdrew on Tuesday from most of south Lebanon but Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel would temporarily remain in five points needed for its security.

The Lebanese presidency said that Lebanon would consider any remaining Israeli presence on Lebanese land an occupation.

Israel had been due to withdraw by January 26, but this was extended to February 18 after it accused Lebanon of failing to enforce the terms. Lebanon at the time accused Israel of delaying its withdrawal.