Leftists’ doctrine and wisdom of French

According to western media, French set to vote in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday, with a resurgent and newly unified left alliance in quest to foil President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to bring reforms to French society. According to reports, the 577 seats lower house of the National Assembly would be elected in two rounds, while the outcome of the parliamentary election will be critical for newly elected President Macron, because if Macron’s alliance fails to achieve a majority, then Emmanuel’s presidency would also face a challenge in its survival.

Today’s France is confronting a grave problem in consolidating and uniting its society which has become highly polarized due to radicalization by the religious clerics and leftwing politicians. Although nationalism and hooliganism are on the rise across the globe and victory of former American President Donald Trump had revive the sentiments of nationalism in the west, but many French politicians like Marine Le Pen, Eric Zemmour and their predecessors had been sowing the seeds of hate and nationalism in the country to get power. Although the leftists had lost the race for the French presidency, they have formed a coalition to defeat ruling Macron through combined votes. France has a constituency-based parliamentary system and the two-round election means that the second round would be more decisive while the results of the first round are likely to influence the following polls.

According to the results published by the French Interior Ministry, the Macron led centrist alliance Ensemble has got 25.75 percent votes while the leftist coalition has fetched 25.66 % in the first round. The margin is slightest and the outcome of the second round might surprise the world. In fact, public issues and administrative problems always exist in the countries around the globe but politicizing issues and exploiting public sentiments through idealistic slogans and honey coated recipes for political purposes is a highly deplorable act and contaminates the politics. The public had always been hunted by so-called reformers in the name of patriotism, rights and freedom, hence the wisdom of the French will be obvious after the second round.